Ambassador: Afghanistan is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the transport field

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a very important route linking Baku to Turkey and Europe."

Afghanistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammad Khalili Tagi said in his interview with Report News Agency.

"This is very important route. It connects Baku with Turkey and then with Europe. I think you've heard about very important transportation route "Lapis Lazuli". Afghanistan is a land locked country and my government does its best to find a solution to transport goods. We've discussed much regarding the implementation of "Lapis Lazuli" project and we are thankful to the government of Azerbaijan for expressing their support on this issue. You know, "Lapis Lazuli" connects Afghanistan with Turkmenistan, then Turkmenistan with Azerbaijan and via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway with Turkey. It will be crucial for Afghanistan", he said.