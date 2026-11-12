Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Aliyev and Mitsotakis discuss energy cooperation in Dublin

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 22:05
    Aliyev and Mitsotakis discuss energy cooperation in Dublin

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Dublin on November 12 to review bilateral ties and discuss energy cooperation.

    Report's correspondent in Dublin informs that the leaders highlighted Azerbaijan's contribution to energy security in Europe, including Greece, and discussed the importance of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

    The leaders noted that Azerbaijan had scope to increase its energy exports to Europe, particularly natural gas, and stressed the importance of reviewing the European Union's financing mechanisms and procedures to help make that possible.

    Ilham Aliyev Kyriakos Mitsotakis European Political Community Summit
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