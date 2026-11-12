Aliyev and Mitsotakis discuss energy cooperation in Dublin

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Dublin on November 12 to review bilateral ties and discuss energy cooperation.

Report's correspondent in Dublin informs that the leaders highlighted Azerbaijan's contribution to energy security in Europe, including Greece, and discussed the importance of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

The leaders noted that Azerbaijan had scope to increase its energy exports to Europe, particularly natural gas, and stressed the importance of reviewing the European Union's financing mechanisms and procedures to help make that possible.