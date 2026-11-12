Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Aliyev and Babiš discuss trade and investment in Dublin

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 22:16
    Aliyev and Babiš discuss trade and investment in Dublin

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Dublin on November 12 to discuss trade and investment ties.

    Report's correspondent in Dublin informs that Babiš recalled his official visit to Azerbaijan in April and his meeting with Aliyev in Gabala. The leaders noted progress in following up on the issues discussed during that visit.

    They discussed expanding trade and economic ties, carrying out investment projects and organizing reciprocal visits by business delegations.

    The leaders also highlighted Azerbaijan's role in European energy security and noted that it is Czechia's largest oil supplier.

    Aliyev and Babiš discuss trade and investment in Dublin
    Aliyev and Babiš discuss trade and investment in Dublin
    Aliyev and Babiš discuss trade and investment in Dublin

    Ilham Aliyev Andrej Babiš European Political Community Summit Azerbaijan-Czechia relations
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    Azərbaycan Çexiyanın ən iri neft təchizatçısıdır
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