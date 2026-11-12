Aliyev and Babiš discuss trade and investment in Dublin
Foreign policy
- 12 November, 2026
- 22:16
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Dublin on November 12 to discuss trade and investment ties.
Report's correspondent in Dublin informs that Babiš recalled his official visit to Azerbaijan in April and his meeting with Aliyev in Gabala. The leaders noted progress in following up on the issues discussed during that visit.
They discussed expanding trade and economic ties, carrying out investment projects and organizing reciprocal visits by business delegations.
The leaders also highlighted Azerbaijan's role in European energy security and noted that it is Czechia's largest oil supplier.
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