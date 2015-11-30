Aleksandr Lukashenko: No unsolved and unsolvable issues between Minsk and Baku

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ “There are no unsolved and unsolvable issues between Minsk and Baku. There are either no closed topics. We remain reliable strategic partners,” President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko told a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Minsk, Report informs.

“Our Azerbaijani friends, our brothers in Azerbaijan, must know that we in Belarus will do our best for Azerbaijan. And we will always remember the role you have played in our lives, lending us a helping hand in difficult times. We remember it, and as grateful people, we will also lend a helping hand to Azerbaijani people, if necessary,” Mr Lukashenko said.