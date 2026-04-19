Aleksandar Vučić makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev

On April 19, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders fondly recalled President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Serbia this February and the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia, held with the participation of the heads of state.

The importance of the documents signed during the visit for strengthening cooperation was emphasized.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral relations and discussed plans to deepen economic cooperation, as well as further developing energy, investment, and new joint projects of strategic importance to both countries.

Aleksandar Vučić once again expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the continuous support provided to Serbia and reaffirmed his country's determination to continue developing relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of sincere friendship, mutual respect, and a shared interest in economic progress.

Aleksandar Vučić described this as confirmation of the strong partnership and mutual trust between the two countries.

The President of Serbia also stated that he will participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku next month.

During the phone conversation, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the launch of direct flights on the Belgrade–Baku route by Air Serbia starting from May 3.

The Presidents described this as an important step toward bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together and strengthening the economies, including tourism potential.

The heads of state exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East and once again underlined the importance of restoring peace and stability as one of the main conditions for the security and development of the region.