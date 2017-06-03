Agenda of PACE summer session published

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The agenda of the next summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has been published.

Report informs citing the press service of the Assembly, the next PACE plenary session will be held in Strasbourg on June 26 – 30.

During the session, Council of EuropeSecretary General Thorbjørn Jagland, Prime Minister of Montenegro Duško Marković, Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Lubomír Zaorálek will address PACE deputies.

The participants of the session will discuss such issues as the situation in Belarus, the crisis with migrants and refugees in Europe.

The Azerbaijani delegation will also take part in the work of the PACE session.