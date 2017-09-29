Program of Ukrainian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan unveiled

© REUTERS/ Yves Herman

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will be on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 2-3.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry Foreign Affairs (MFA), within the framework of the visit Minister Pavlo Klimkin will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other high officials.

Elmar Mammadyarov and Pavlo Klimkin will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.