    Program of Ukrainian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan unveiled

    Pavlo Klimkin will pay official visit to Baku on Azerbaijan on October 2-3© REUTERS/ Yves Herman

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will be on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 2-3.

    Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry Foreign Affairs (MFA), within the framework of the visit Minister Pavlo Klimkin will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other high officials.

    Elmar Mammadyarov and Pavlo Klimkin will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

