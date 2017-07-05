A declaration adopted supporting territorial integrity of BSEC countries

© Report.az

Istanbul. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the 49th Plenary Session of the PABSEC General Assembly, a declaration was adopted in Istanbul in connection with the 25th anniversary of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Turkish Bureau of the Report News Agency informs, the declaration reflects support of the territorial integrity of the member countries of the organization.

"We recognize the need for full compliance with the norms and principles of international law, formulated in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, in particular concerning sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of member states," the declaration says.

Notably, text of the document caused objections from the Armenian delegation, which tried to amend it. However, these attempts were unsuccessful and the document was adopted.

BSEC was established in 1999 and includes 12 states: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.