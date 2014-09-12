3 agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Malaysia

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ A signing ceremony of the agreement between Azerbaijan and Malaysia was held after the expanded meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Malaysia Mohammad Najib Tun Abdul Razakwith the participation of delegations. Report informs, the joint declaration on friendly relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Azerbaijan was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Malaysia Mohammad Najib Tun Abdul Razak.

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the oil and gas company between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the Malaysian "Petroliam Nasional Berhad" was signed by the President of "SOCAR" Rovnag Abdullayev and the president and chief executive officer of "Petroliam Nasional Berhad" company Tan Sri Dato Shamsul Azhar Abbas .

Memorandum of Understandingon cooperation in the training of diplomats between Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan (represented by “ADA” university of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and the Government of Malaysia (represented by the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations of Ministry of Foreign Affairs) was signed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the rector of "ADA" University Hafiz Pashayev and Director General of the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations of the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dato Hussin Nayan.