28 years pass since Azerbaijan joined UN

March 2 marks the 28th anniversary of Azerbaijan's joining the UN, Report informs.

The resolution on Azerbaijan admission to the organization was adopted at the 46th session of the UN General Assembly on March 2, 1992. The flag of Azerbaijan, the 181st member of the organization, was hoisted in New York in front of the UN headquarters. The country's representative office started operating under the organization on May 6.

From the first day of cooperation with the UN, Azerbaijan, through the UN platform, tried to draw the attention of the international community to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and achieve a peace treaty by using the UN potential.

During 1993, the UN Security Council adopted resolutions No. 822, 853, 874, and 884 on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. These resolutions, confirming the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, set demands for an immediate declaration of a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of occupying forces from the Azerbaijani territories. Unfortunately, the provisions of these widely known resolutions have not yet been implemented.

Azerbaijan actively cooperates with many organizations and agencies of the UN. They include the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the World Health Organization, the UN Refugee Agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNICEF was established to improve the condition of children and teenagers of internally displaced persons and refugees. During 1995-1997, 1998-2000, Azerbaijan was a member of the UNICEF Executive Committee.

Azerbaijan was a member of the Commission on the Status of Women from 2000 to 2002. The country is also the main sponsor of the Commission's resolution on the release of women and children taken hostage, including those subsequently imprisoned, in armed conflicts.

Azerbaijan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2012-2013.