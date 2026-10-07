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    167 Turkish soldiers registered as missing in Korean War

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 14:15
    167 Turkish soldiers registered as missing in Korean War

    A total of 167 Turkish soldiers were registered as missing during the Korean War, Zafer Tarikdaroglu, Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services of Türkiye, said at a panel session held as part of the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons within the Baku Dialogue, Report informs.

    Tarikdaroglu noted that despite many years having passed, efforts are still underway to identify the soldiers through DNA analysis.

    "Clarifying the fate of missing persons is, first and foremost, a humanitarian responsibility that we all share in order to put an end to the uncertainty faced by their families. At the same time, steps in this direction will strengthen mutual trust between societies and contribute to consolidating the social foundations of lasting peace," he said.

    He also said they believe that establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus would make an important contribution to stability and prosperity in the region.

    "We believe that when progress is made in peace and normalization processes, it is also important to take into account the humanitarian consequences left by past conflicts. Lasting peace cannot be ensured solely by establishing political settlements focused on the future. It is also important to resolve, as far as possible, the humanitarian issues left by the past," he said.

    The Korean War took place from 1950 to 1953.

    Korean War Missing persons Türkiye
    Koreya müharibəsində 167 türk əsgəri itkin kimi qeydə alınıb
    Зафер Тарыкдароглу: В Корейской войне пропавшими без вести числятся 167 турецких военнослужащих
    44 - Tezliklə
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