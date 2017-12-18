10th session of GUAM PA starts in Tbilisi

© Report

Tbilisi. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 10th session of the GUAM (Organization for Democracy and Economic Development) Parliamentary Assembly has started in Tbilisi.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, agenda of the session was first approved at the meeting.

The meeting will focus on joint approach to regional security, combating cross-border crime, increasing joint efforts for a sustainable future, as well as final documents of the session will be adopted.

The head of the delegation of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) to the GUAM PA, Azer Kerimli, lawmaker Ali Masimli, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia and other officials are attending the two-day session.

Notably, the GUAM PA presidency will rotationally move from Georgia to Moldova.