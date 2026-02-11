108th anniversary of restoration of Lithuanian state celebrated in Baku

An official reception was held in Baku to mark the 108th anniversary of the restoration of the Lithuanian state.

According to Report, the head of the Lithuanian diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, delivered a welcoming speech at the opening of the event.

The ambassador recalled the history of the special day celebrated on February 16. It was on this day in 1918 that the Lithuanian Council, empowered by the people, proclaimed the restoration of an independent democratic Lithuanian state at a meeting in Vilnius.

The head of the diplomatic mission also emphasized the similarities in the historical paths of Azerbaijan and Lithuania in establishing independent republics.

"The events in Azerbaijan (in the 1990s – ed.) or, the current situation in Ukraine, remind us that history does not automatically move toward peace, justice, or freedom. Independence arises not because it is inevitable, but because it is defended and strengthened by the solidarity of friends. May the flag of Lithuania, Azerbaijan, and all nations that cherish freedom, once raised, never be lowered," Vaškelevičius stated.

Then, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev spoke. He noted the positive dynamics in the development of bilateral Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations and emphasized the high level of cooperation between Baku and Vilnius.

The evening continued with a concert program entitled "Čiurlionis in Jazz – Prelude of the Sun."