Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    108th anniversary of restoration of Lithuanian state celebrated in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 20:26
    108th anniversary of restoration of Lithuanian state celebrated in Baku

    An official reception was held in Baku to mark the 108th anniversary of the restoration of the Lithuanian state.

    According to Report, the head of the Lithuanian diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, delivered a welcoming speech at the opening of the event.

    The ambassador recalled the history of the special day celebrated on February 16. It was on this day in 1918 that the Lithuanian Council, empowered by the people, proclaimed the restoration of an independent democratic Lithuanian state at a meeting in Vilnius.

    The head of the diplomatic mission also emphasized the similarities in the historical paths of Azerbaijan and Lithuania in establishing independent republics.

    "The events in Azerbaijan (in the 1990s – ed.) or, the current situation in Ukraine, remind us that history does not automatically move toward peace, justice, or freedom. Independence arises not because it is inevitable, but because it is defended and strengthened by the solidarity of friends. May the flag of Lithuania, Azerbaijan, and all nations that cherish freedom, once raised, never be lowered," Vaškelevičius stated.

    Then, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev spoke. He noted the positive dynamics in the development of bilateral Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations and emphasized the high level of cooperation between Baku and Vilnius.

    The evening continued with a concert program entitled "Čiurlionis in Jazz – Prelude of the Sun."

    Lithuania Kęstutis Vaškelevičius
    Photo
    Bakıda Litvanın müstəqilliyinin bərpasının 108-ci ildönümü qeyd edilib
    Photo
    В Баку отметили 108-ю годовщину восстановления Литовского государства

    Latest News

    21:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister holds meetings at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Domestic policy
    21:24

    President: I hope that the project to lay a fiber-optic cable in the Caspian Sea will be completed this year

    ICT
    21:19

    Ilham Aliyev: Students of secondary schools should be provided with basic knowledge in digitalization

    Domestic policy
    21:14

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is working in strategic partnership format with world's leading powerhouses

    Foreign policy
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: Each state agency should designate a deputy for digitalization, AI, and cybersecurity

    Domestic policy
    21:06

    Ilham Aliyev: Over past 20 years, Azerbaijan's generation capacity has almost doubled

    Domestic policy
    21:03

    Ilham Aliyev: Over past 20 years, more than $350B have been invested in Azerbaijani economy

    Domestic policy
    20:59
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture"

    Domestic policy
    20:53

    President of Uzbekistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed