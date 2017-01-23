Wayne Rooney can be highest paid footballer in the world

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Manchester United super star Wayne Rooney can continue his carrier in China. Report informs, referring to The Sun, unnamed Chinese club is keen to sign 31-year-old striker.

Rooney will earn 1.15 EUR per week, if accepts the offer. The player, who currently earns 345 thousand EUR per week, may head to China at the end of the season. In such case he will top the list of world’s best-paid footballers, pushing Carlos Teves, whose weekly salary is 710 thousand EUR, to second place.

Notably, Wayne Rooney plays from Manchester United since 2004. Current season he scored 2 goals and made 4 assists in 16 appearances.