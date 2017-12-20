UEFA unveils penalty imposed on Rashad Sadigov

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The UEFA Disciplinary Committee has announced the decision on Qarabag FC captain Rashad Sadigov, who received a red card in Champions League V round match against Chelsea.

According to the press service of the European Football Association, 35-year-old defender has been jailed for a match.

Sadigov missed VI tour match against Rome in Italy. The match ended in 1-0 in favor of hosts. One more punished player Pedro Enrique also could not help Agdam team. Brazilian legionary received two match disqualification in a 4-round match for kicking Atletico player Diego Godin in the head in Spain. Thus, if Qarabag re-qualifies for the Euro Cup, and if both players remain in this team, they will be able to play from the very first game in the coming season. However, for this, Sadigov should continue his career as a footballer, while Enrique, who has been hired by Greece from PAOK until the end of the current season should also remain in the Aghdam team next season.

Notably, Rashad Sadigov received red card in the 19th minute of the Qarabag - Chelsea match.

Chelsea football player Villian fell into the ground in the penalty area and Portuguese head coach Manuel de Souza gave right to shoot a penalty kick and dismissed Sadigov.

The match ended in 4-0 in favor of guest team.