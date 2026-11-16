UEFA Nations League: Türkiye loses to France, Spain beaten by England
Football
- 16 November, 2026
- 08:25
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The sixth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage has been played.
According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A and C.
In League A, Spain hosted England, France faced Türkiye, while Belgium took on Italy.
League A
Group 1
France 2-1 Türkiye
Belgium 4-1 Italy
Standings: France 13, Belgium 12, Italy 10, Türkiye 0.
Group 3
Croatia 2-1 Czech Republic
Spain 2-3 England
Standings: Spain 15, England 15, Croatia 6, Czech Republic 0.
League C
Group 1
Finland 7-2 San Marino
Belarus 0-2 Albania
Standings: Albania 15, Belarus 10, Finland 10, San Marino 0.
Group 2
Latvia 0-0 Armenia
Cyprus 1-4 Montenegro
Standings: Montenegro 16, Cyprus 8, Armenia 6, Latvia 2.
UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Türkiyə Fransaya, İspaniya İngiltərəyə məğlub olub
Лига наций УЕФА: Франция обыграла Турцию, Испания дома уступила Англии
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