UEFA Nations League: Türkiye loses to France, Spain beaten by England

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The sixth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage has been played.

According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A and C.

In League A, Spain hosted England, France faced Türkiye, while Belgium took on Italy.

League A

Group 1

France 2-1 Türkiye

Belgium 4-1 Italy

Standings: France 13, Belgium 12, Italy 10, Türkiye 0.

Group 3

Croatia 2-1 Czech Republic

Spain 2-3 England

Standings: Spain 15, England 15, Croatia 6, Czech Republic 0.

League C

Group 1

Finland 7-2 San Marino

Belarus 0-2 Albania

Standings: Albania 15, Belarus 10, Finland 10, San Marino 0.

Group 2

Latvia 0-0 Armenia

Cyprus 1-4 Montenegro

Standings: Montenegro 16, Cyprus 8, Armenia 6, Latvia 2.