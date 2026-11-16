Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    UEFA Nations League: Türkiye loses to France, Spain beaten by England

    Football
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 08:25
    UEFA Nations League: Türkiye loses to France, Spain beaten by England

    The sixth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage has been played.

    According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A and C.

    In League A, Spain hosted England, France faced Türkiye, while Belgium took on Italy.

    League A

    Group 1

    France 2-1 Türkiye

    Belgium 4-1 Italy

    Standings: France 13, Belgium 12, Italy 10, Türkiye 0.

    Group 3

    Croatia 2-1 Czech Republic

    Spain 2-3 England

    Standings: Spain 15, England 15, Croatia 6, Czech Republic 0.

    League C

    Group 1

    Finland 7-2 San Marino

    Belarus 0-2 Albania

    Standings: Albania 15, Belarus 10, Finland 10, San Marino 0.

    Group 2

    Latvia 0-0 Armenia

    Cyprus 1-4 Montenegro

    Standings: Montenegro 16, Cyprus 8, Armenia 6, Latvia 2.

    UEFA Nations League Football
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Türkiyə Fransaya, İspaniya İngiltərəyə məğlub olub
    Лига наций УЕФА: Франция обыграла Турцию, Испания дома уступила Англии
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