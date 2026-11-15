UEFA Nations League: Portugal suffers heavy home defeat to Denmark
- 15 November, 2026
- 09:21
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The latest matches of round 5 of the UEFA Nations League group stage have been played.
According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A and B.
In the standout result of the round, Portugal suffered a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Denmark in League A.
League A
Group 4
Norway 3-1 Wales
Portugal 1-4 Denmark
Standings: Portugal 12, Denmark 9, Norway 6, Wales 3.
League B
Group 2
Georgia 0-2 Hungary
Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine
Standings: Northern Ireland 11, Hungary 10, Ukraine 4, Georgia 2.
Group 3
Kosovo 0-0 Israel
Austria 1-0 Ireland
Standings: Austria 11, Kosovo 6, Ireland 5, Israel 3.
Group 4
Romania 2-1 Poland
Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Standings: Sweden 13, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8, Poland 4, Romania 3.