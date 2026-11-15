Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    UEFA Nations League: Portugal suffers heavy home defeat to Denmark

    Football
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 09:21
    UEFA Nations League: Portugal suffers heavy home defeat to Denmark

    The latest matches of round 5 of the UEFA Nations League group stage have been played.

    According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A and B.

    In the standout result of the round, Portugal suffered a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Denmark in League A.

    League A

    Group 4

    Norway 3-1 Wales

    Portugal 1-4 Denmark

    Standings: Portugal 12, Denmark 9, Norway 6, Wales 3.

    League B

    Group 2

    Georgia 0-2 Hungary

    Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine

    Standings: Northern Ireland 11, Hungary 10, Ukraine 4, Georgia 2.

    Group 3

    Kosovo 0-0 Israel

    Austria 1-0 Ireland

    Standings: Austria 11, Kosovo 6, Ireland 5, Israel 3.

    Group 4

    Romania 2-1 Poland

    Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Standings: Sweden 13, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8, Poland 4, Romania 3.

    UEFA Nations League Football
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