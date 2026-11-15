UEFA Nations League: Portugal suffers heavy home defeat to Denmark

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The latest matches of round 5 of the UEFA Nations League group stage have been played.

According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A and B.

In the standout result of the round, Portugal suffered a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Denmark in League A.

League A

Group 4

Norway 3-1 Wales

Portugal 1-4 Denmark

Standings: Portugal 12, Denmark 9, Norway 6, Wales 3.

League B

Group 2

Georgia 0-2 Hungary

Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine

Standings: Northern Ireland 11, Hungary 10, Ukraine 4, Georgia 2.

Group 3

Kosovo 0-0 Israel

Austria 1-0 Ireland

Standings: Austria 11, Kosovo 6, Ireland 5, Israel 3.

Group 4

Romania 2-1 Poland

Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Standings: Sweden 13, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8, Poland 4, Romania 3.