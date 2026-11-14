Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    UEFA Nations League: Norway to host Wales, Portugal to face Denmark

    Football
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 11:25
    UEFA Nations League: Norway to host Wales, Portugal to face Denmark

    The next matches of Round 5 of the UEFA Nations League group stage will be played today.

    According to Report, a total of eight matches will take place in Leagues A and B.

    In League A, Group 4, Norway will host Wales, while Portugal will take on Denmark.

    League A

    Group 4

    21:00. Norway vs Wales

    23:45. Portugal vs Denmark

    Standings: Portugal 12, Denmark 6, Wales 3, Norway 3.

    League B

    Group 2

    21:00. Georgia vs Hungary

    23:45. Northern Ireland vs Ukraine

    Standings: Northern Ireland 8, Hungary 7, Ukraine 4, Georgia 2.

    Group 3

    18:00. Kosovo vs Israel

    23:45. Austria vs Ireland

    Standings: Austria 8, Kosovo 5, Ireland 5, Israel 2.

    Group 4

    23:45. Romania vs Poland

    23:45. Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Standings: Sweden 10, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8, Poland 4, Romania 0.

    The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.

    UEFA Nations League Football
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Norveç Uelsi, Portuqaliya Danimarkanı qəbul edəcək
    Лига наций УЕФА: Норвегия примет Уэльс, Португалия - Данию
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