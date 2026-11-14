UEFA Nations League: Norway to host Wales, Portugal to face Denmark

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The next matches of Round 5 of the UEFA Nations League group stage will be played today.

According to Report, a total of eight matches will take place in Leagues A and B.

In League A, Group 4, Norway will host Wales, while Portugal will take on Denmark.

League A

Group 4

21:00. Norway vs Wales

23:45. Portugal vs Denmark

Standings: Portugal 12, Denmark 6, Wales 3, Norway 3.

League B

Group 2

21:00. Georgia vs Hungary

23:45. Northern Ireland vs Ukraine

Standings: Northern Ireland 8, Hungary 7, Ukraine 4, Georgia 2.

Group 3

18:00. Kosovo vs Israel

23:45. Austria vs Ireland

Standings: Austria 8, Kosovo 5, Ireland 5, Israel 2.

Group 4

23:45. Romania vs Poland

23:45. Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Standings: Sweden 10, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8, Poland 4, Romania 0.

The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.