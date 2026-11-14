UEFA Nations League: Norway to host Wales, Portugal to face Denmark
- 14 November, 2026
- 11:25
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The next matches of Round 5 of the UEFA Nations League group stage will be played today.
According to Report, a total of eight matches will take place in Leagues A and B.
In League A, Group 4, Norway will host Wales, while Portugal will take on Denmark.
League A
Group 4
21:00. Norway vs Wales
23:45. Portugal vs Denmark
Standings: Portugal 12, Denmark 6, Wales 3, Norway 3.
League B
Group 2
21:00. Georgia vs Hungary
23:45. Northern Ireland vs Ukraine
Standings: Northern Ireland 8, Hungary 7, Ukraine 4, Georgia 2.
Group 3
18:00. Kosovo vs Israel
23:45. Austria vs Ireland
Standings: Austria 8, Kosovo 5, Ireland 5, Israel 2.
Group 4
23:45. Romania vs Poland
23:45. Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Standings: Sweden 10, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8, Poland 4, Romania 0.
The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.