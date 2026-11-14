Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    UEFA Nations League: Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan match kicks off

    Football
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 00:00
    UEFA Nations League: Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan match kicks off

    The UEFA Nations League match between Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan has kicked off.

    According to Report, the League D Group 2 fixture is being played in Vaduz.

    The match is being officiated by Estonian referee Kristo Tohver.

    Azerbaijan currently lead the group with five points after three matches. Lithuania are second with four points, while Liechtenstein are bottom with one point.

    On November 16, Lithuania will host Liechtenstein in the final match of the group stage.

    UEFA Nations League Azerbaijan national team
    Azərbaycan yığması Lixtenşteynlə oyunda fasiləyə hesabda öndə yollanıb - Yenilənib-2
    Лига наций УЕФА: Сборная Азербайджана открыла счет в матче с Лихтенштейном - Обновлено
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