Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan to host Lithuania in Baku

    Football
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 10:18
    UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan to host Lithuania in Baku

    The Azerbaijan national team will play its next UEFA Nations League match today.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani side coached by Aykhan Abbasov will face Lithuania in Group 2 of League D in Baku.

    The match, which will be officiated by Portuguese FIFA referee Gustavo Correia, is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 (GMT)+ at the 8th Kilometer Stadium (Palms Sports Arena).

    Azerbaijan currently sit second in the group with two points. Lithuania lead the standings with four points, while Liechtenstein are bottom with one point.

    UEFA Nations League Football Azerbaijani national team
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Azərbaycan millisi Bakıda Litva ilə üz-üzə gələcək
    Лига наций УЕФА: Сборная Азербайджана дома сыграет с Литвой
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