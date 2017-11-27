Two records hit at XIII round of Azerbaijan Premier League

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ A new productive records have been fixed in Azerbaijan Premier League (APL).

Report informs, according to official website of Professional Football League (PFL), in total 16 goals were scored in the XIII round.

This is the highest point of the current season. Seven goals in Kapaz-Gabala match (1:6), five goals in Zira-Garabag match (2:3), four goals in Neftchi-Keshla match (3:1). No goal was recorded on Sumgayit-Sabail match.

Earlier, the record number of goals (13) recorded in the I and XII tours. The average productivity was 3.25. The higher productivity number (4) was recorded at the XXVII round of last season. Not considering the game result of which was canceled, 13 goals were recorded in three matches of the previous round 7 month ago. That is, the productivity was equal to 4.33.

7 goals in the Kapaz-Gabala match of the rest of the tour is a record of the season. Until that time, only 5 goals were scored in one game in current season.

The match with 7 or more goals scored during last season's Gabala-Inter match in XXVII tour.

215 days before - on April 24 the host team (Gabala) won with a score of 4:3.