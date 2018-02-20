Two more matches of Champions League 1/8 finals to be held today

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two more meetings will be held in Champions League 1/8 finals.

Report informs, "Bavaria” will receive Turkish club "Besiktas" in Munich.

Atınç Nukan, Veli Kavlak, Gökhan Töre and Duško Tošić cannot take part in "black eagles".Three more players can be punished.In case of receiving a yellow card, Caner Erkin, Anderson Talisca and Tolgay Arslan will not participate in the return match in Istanbul.

As for the "Bavaria", the club will not be able to use injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.In the 1997/1998 season, these teams met in the group stage of the Champions League. In both matches, "Bayern" surpassed the opponent with a score of 2: 0.

Another match of the day will be held in London. “Chelsea” will host Spanish “Barcelona”. Chelsea players Tiémoué Bakayoko and David Luiz were injured.The participation of both players in the matchremains questionable.

As for the Catalans, they will not be able to use Nelson Semedo.

Until now, these teams have met each other 12 times. While the Londoners rejoiced four times over the victory, the Catalans left become winners three times, and five meetings ended in a draw.Interestingly, Lionel Messi who played in 8 matches against Chelsea, could not score a single goal.

Champions League

1/8 finals, first matches

February 20

23:45. "Bavaria" (Germany) - "Besiktas" (Turkey)

Chief referee: Ovidiu Haţegan (Romania)

23:45. "Chelsea" (England) - "Barcelona" (Spain)

Chief referee: Cüneyt Çakır (Turkey).