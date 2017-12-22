Turkish club director beating player suspended for life

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Professional Football Discipline Committee of Turkey (PFDC) has punished Emin Yetim, president of Shanlıurfaspor football club playing in the second league.

Report informs referring to the PFDC website, a reason was his punching and kicking the player of his team.

PFDC for such behavior fined him 180,000 TRY and disqualified him from football for 3 year and 2 months. As the duration of suspension is more than three years, the club president was suspended from football for life.

On the same ground, official of Shanlıurfaspor club Mehmet Geray Küçük has been disqualified for a year. He will also pay 60,000 TRY. Another employee of the club Mustafa Müsri was suspended from football for 30 days.

On December 6, Mertcan Çam has been punched by Emin Yetim and other club officials during the dispute for demanding his salary. He has complained to police. The club president was released after giving testimony to police.