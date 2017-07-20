 Top
    Transfer takes place between two giant Italian clubs

    Juventus acquired 6 years younger defender from Milan instead of 30-years old

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Transfer took place between two giant Italian clubs Juventus and Milan.

    Report informs, Juventus have completed the acquisition of 24-years old Mattia De Sciglio from AC Milan, with the full-back signing a five-year contract. Mattia De Sciglio officially a Juventus player, arrives at a cost of €12 million plus €0.5m in potential bonuses.

    Instead, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci signed a contract with Milan, which will expire in 2022. Earlier, the 30-years old player fought for Turin's success for 7 years. 

