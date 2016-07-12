​Trabzonspor signs a contract with Azerbaijani footballer

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Trabzonspor has signed a contract with Ramil Seydayev, a footballer of Azerbaijani origin. Report informs citing the club's official website, transferring a striker from the Russian national team at the U-21 was free.

The club has signed a 4-year contract with 20-year-old forward, who successfully passed the medical examination. Therefore, during this period, he will be paid EUR 1,630,000 in a row. He left the team's training camp in Slovakia.

Currently performance of Ramil Sheydayev in the national team of Azerbaijan is also in the agenda. In this regard, Sheydayev’s visit to Baku and his meeting with the AFFA officials were also reported.