Rovshan Najaf: Historic FIFA decision indicates attention Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan gives to sports

AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) President Rovshan Najaf has thanked FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Report informs.

"According to the decision of the FIFA Executive Committee, the final stage of the World Cup among under-20 footballers in 2027 will be held in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. This important and historic decision is a clear indication of the friendly relations between the heads of state, the policy aimed at the welfare and development of the countries, as well as the special attention and care shown to sports in both countries. I express my gratitude to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the members of the Executive Committee for their support," Rovshan Najaf said in a post on X.