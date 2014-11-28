Roberto Mancini: To go with confidence in Azerbaijan we needed to beat "Dnepr"

Baku. November 28. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of the Italian club "Inter" Roberto Mancini commented on the game with the club "Karabakh" to be held on December 11 in Baku within the last round of the group stage of the Europa League. Report informs 50-year-old specialist said his team will face with a representative of Azerbaijan confidently .

Mancini said that at yesterday's match against Ukrainian "Dnepr" main goal was to win.

"This victory was needed to gain confidence in the match with Azerbaijan for the first stage.The team showed character resistance and victory".

"Inter" defeated "Dnepr" with a score of 2:1.The representative of Ukraine was unable to take advantage of a penalty and the numerical advantage. As a result, "Inter" with 11 points was the leader of the group F and got a ticket to the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.

"Dnepr" with 4 points dropped to fourth place in the group. Instead, "Karabakh" was able to play in France with "Saint Etienne" in a draw.

Now these two teams share the 2nd and 3rd places. In the last round "Karabakh" will play with "Inter" and "Dnepr" with "Saint Etienne".