 Top
    Close photo mode

    Robert Prosinecki: Working for two teams at the same time not a good idea

    The coach said he will be in Baku soon© Report/Firi Salim

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We had negotiations with "Bursaspor". But my contract with Azerbaijani team has not been terminated yet. I will not change the team."

    Report informs, Azerbaijani national team coach Robert Prosinecki said in an interview with goal.com, clarifying news about his transfer to "Bursaspor" club.

    Robert Prosinecki also doesn't have positive approach to work in two teams: "Working for both Azerbaijani and Bursaspor teams at the same time is not a good idea. I will be in Azerbaijan in near future".

    Notably, president of Bursaspor Ali Ay who separated ways with head coach Hamza Hamzaoğlu wanted to see Robert Prosinecki in his team. For this reason, two representatives of the club came to Baku yesterday and held talks with Croatian expert.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi