Robert Prosinecki: Working for two teams at the same time not a good idea

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We had negotiations with "Bursaspor". But my contract with Azerbaijani team has not been terminated yet. I will not change the team."

Report informs, Azerbaijani national team coach Robert Prosinecki said in an interview with goal.com, clarifying news about his transfer to "Bursaspor" club.

Robert Prosinecki also doesn't have positive approach to work in two teams: "Working for both Azerbaijani and Bursaspor teams at the same time is not a good idea. I will be in Azerbaijan in near future".

Notably, president of Bursaspor Ali Ay who separated ways with head coach Hamza Hamzaoğlu wanted to see Robert Prosinecki in his team. For this reason, two representatives of the club came to Baku yesterday and held talks with Croatian expert.