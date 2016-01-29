Robert Prosinecki: 'Extending deal with Azerbaijani national team up to 2020 is expected'

Baku. 29 January.REPORT.AZ/ 'My current contract expires in 2017. But it seems that management intends to extend contract period till the end of next European Championship qualifying cycle. Namely, proposal of cooperation till 2020 is possible.'

Report informs, Azerbaijani national team head coach Robert Prosinecki told Serbian press.

Croatian expert said that indeed there is excellent conditions for him: 'Good infrastructure, stable financing is available. My contract is also materially high, but it is not very important.

Prosinecki said that his coming to Azerbaijani team is right choice: 'They called me, I got acquainted with all conditions and decided to accept this offer. Therefore, I think I have made right choice a year ago.'

Head coach said that he has instilled a sense of confidence in the team during being in Azerbaijan.

Saying that there are very talented young footballers in Azerbaijan, Prosinecki believes some teams want to transfer U-21 team players. Head coach said that national team winning 'Antalya Cup' has demonstrated that football will develop in Azerbaijan.

Notably, being in Turkey's Antalya region for 20 days Robert Prosinecki observed training camps and matches of Azerbaijani teams.