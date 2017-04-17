 Top
    Robert Prosinečki claimed to get an offer from Valencia

    Coach of Azerbaijani team may manage Spanish club next season

    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team manager Robert Prosinečki got an offer from Spanish FC Valencia.

    Report informs citing the Kicker, team intends to start next season managed by the Croatian expert.

    To this end, Yaşar Çalışır, representative of the 48-year-old coach, has met with Valencia officials yesterday. He was informed about the club's intention on long-term corporation.

    Notably, in his carrier, Robert Prosinečki has played for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla. 

    He has been managing the Azerbaijani team since December 2014. 

