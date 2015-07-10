Rivals of Inter and Gabala FCs in Europa League revealed

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Revenge matches of the first qualifying round of the European League in football ended.

Report informs, along with the participation of three Azerbaijani clubs, other three matches were of special importance.

Iceland "Hafnarfyordur" club was the rival of "Inter" defeating "Laci", while "Cukaricki" (Serbia) became the rival of "Gabala".

Montenegro "Mladost" eliminating "Neftchi" from the fight, will meet with Albanian "Kukes" club in the next stage.

The matches will take place on July 16 and 23.