 Top
    Close photo mode

    Rivals of Inter and Gabala FCs in Europa League revealed

    The matches will take place on July 16 and 23

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Revenge matches of the first qualifying round of the European League in football ended.

    Report informs, along with the participation of three Azerbaijani clubs, other three matches were of special importance.

    Iceland "Hafnarfyordur" club was the rival of "Inter" defeating "Laci", while "Cukaricki" (Serbia) became the rival of "Gabala".

    Montenegro "Mladost" eliminating "Neftchi" from the fight, will meet with Albanian "Kukes" club in the next stage.

    The matches will take place on July 16 and 23.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi