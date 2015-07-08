 Top
    Rivaldo returns to football at his age of 43

    Brazilian club's president has been on the pitch for 68 minutes

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Playing in the 2nd Brazilian league, the president of football club "Moqi Mirim", Rivaldo returned to the green field again. 

    Report informs, the former striker, played in the match with "Nautiko".

    He played on the pitch for 68 minutes. During his stay on the pitch, "Moqi Mirim" was behind with the score of 0: 1. After replacing 43-year-old player, the team scored 2 goals and gained a victory.

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Rivaldo noted that he has taken this step to be an an example for young people: "After a year and 3-month break, I started trainings for 20 days."

    Brazilian Rivaldo completed his career in 2014.

