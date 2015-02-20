 Top
    Results of 1/16 final in European League revealed

    Return matches will be held in a week

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the first matches of 1/16 finals of the UEFA European Football League were held, Report informs.

    European League: 1/16.

    "Guingamp" (France) - "Dynamo" (Ukraine) - 2:1

    "Dnepr" (Ukraine) - "Olympiakos" (Greece) - 2:0

    "Young Boys" (Switzerland) - "Everton" (England) - 1:4

    "Torino" (Italy) - "Athletic" (Spain) - 2:2

    "Wolfsburg" (Germany) - "Sporting" (Portugal) - 2:0

    "Aalborg" (Denmark) - "Bruges" (Belgium) - 1:3

    "Trabzonspor" (Turkey) - "Napoli" (Italy) - 0:4

    "Roma" (Italy) - "Feyenoord" (Netherlands) - 1:1

    PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - "Zenit" (Russia) - 0:1

    "Ajax" (Netherlands) - "Lehi" (Poland) - 1:0

    "Sevilla" (Spain) - "Borussia" (Germany) - 1:0

    "Anderlecht" (Belgium) - "Dynamo" (Russia) - 0:0

    "Villarreal" (Spain) - "Salzburg" (Austria) - 2:1

    "Liverpool" (England) - "Besiktas" (Turkey) - 1:0

    "Tottenham" (England) - "Fiorentina" (Italy) - 1:1

    "Celtic" (Scotland) - "Inter" (Italy) - 3:3

    Return matches of 1/16 final in the European League will be held in a week, on February 26. 

