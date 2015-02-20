Results of 1/16 final in European League revealed

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the first matches of 1/16 finals of the UEFA European Football League were held, Report informs.

European League: 1/16.

"Guingamp" (France) - "Dynamo" (Ukraine) - 2:1

"Dnepr" (Ukraine) - "Olympiakos" (Greece) - 2:0

"Young Boys" (Switzerland) - "Everton" (England) - 1:4

"Torino" (Italy) - "Athletic" (Spain) - 2:2

"Wolfsburg" (Germany) - "Sporting" (Portugal) - 2:0

"Aalborg" (Denmark) - "Bruges" (Belgium) - 1:3

"Trabzonspor" (Turkey) - "Napoli" (Italy) - 0:4

"Roma" (Italy) - "Feyenoord" (Netherlands) - 1:1

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - "Zenit" (Russia) - 0:1

"Ajax" (Netherlands) - "Lehi" (Poland) - 1:0

"Sevilla" (Spain) - "Borussia" (Germany) - 1:0

"Anderlecht" (Belgium) - "Dynamo" (Russia) - 0:0

"Villarreal" (Spain) - "Salzburg" (Austria) - 2:1

"Liverpool" (England) - "Besiktas" (Turkey) - 1:0

"Tottenham" (England) - "Fiorentina" (Italy) - 1:1

"Celtic" (Scotland) - "Inter" (Italy) - 3:3

Return matches of 1/16 final in the European League will be held in a week, on February 26.