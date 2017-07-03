 Top
    Referees of "Differdange" vs "Zire" match named

    Slovak referees will lead the match

    Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ The names of the referees for return match between Zire and representative of Luxembourg, Differdange were revealed in the first qualifying round of the European Football League.

    Report informs, the match, which will begin at 21:00 Baku time, will be serviced by Slovak referees.

    At the meeting, which will take place at Stade Municipal de la Ville de Differdange stadium "Mounipsipel Differdange" Boris Marhefka appointed referee.

    Tomáš Vorel and Ján Pozor will help him. The function of the fourth arbitrator will be performed by Pavol Khmura.

    Notably, in the first match among the teams held in Baku, the club "Zire" defeated the opponent with a score of 2: 0.

