Rashad Sadigov: Most important to gain three points

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'In fact, 1:0 is a slippery score, however, superiority was in our team'.

Report was told by Azerbaijani national team player Rashad Sadigov after 2018 World Cup qualifying round match against San Marino, ended at 1:0 win.

'Saying that the team was superior within 90 minutes, the captain stressed that they couldn't end numerous attacks and combinations with goal. He added closed play in full-back line: 'We had scoring opportunities, but we could not use them'.

According to the 34-year-old player, three points is the most important regardless of the score: 'We needed this win to play more confident at upcoming matches. Pressure is more in matches against the teams like San Marino. It becomes less during matches against such teams as we should win. It's difficult to assess the match with San Marino as the rival mainly played at full-back line. I believe that our players will train better for matches against Norway and the Czech Republic to play successfully'.

Notably, in the match against San Marino, Ruslan Gurbanov scored Azerbaijani team's victory goal in the 45th minute.