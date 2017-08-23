Qarabag - Gabala match time unveiled

© Report.az

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Match schedule for 3rd round of Azerbaijan Premier League has been announced.

Report informs citing the official website of the Professional Football League (APL), the match between Qarabag and Gabala teams will be held on August 26.

The match will be played at Azersun Arena at 20:30.

Tour program

August 25 (Friday)

Inter- Sabail

Inter Arena, 18:00 (live, CBC Sport)

Neftchi - Kapaz

Bakcell Arena, 20:30 (live, CBC Sport)

August 26 (Saturday)

Zira - Sumgayit

Zira Olympic Sport Complex Stadium, 18:00 (live, CBC Sport)

Qarabag - Gabala

Azersun Arena, 20:30 (live, CBC Sport).