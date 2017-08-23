Qarabag - Gabala match time unveiled

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Match schedule for 3rd round of Azerbaijan Premier League has been announced.
Report informs citing the official website of the Professional Football League (APL), the match between Qarabag and Gabala teams will be held on August 26.
The match will be played at Azersun Arena at 20:30.
Tour program
August 25 (Friday)
Inter- Sabail
Inter Arena, 18:00 (live, CBC Sport)
Neftchi - Kapaz
Bakcell Arena, 20:30 (live, CBC Sport)
August 26 (Saturday)
Zira - Sumgayit
Zira Olympic Sport Complex Stadium, 18:00 (live, CBC Sport)
Qarabag - Gabala
Azersun Arena, 20:30 (live, CBC Sport).
