 Top
    Close photo mode

    Qarabag - Gabala match time unveiled

    The program of the next round of Azerbaijani Premier League was announced© Report.az

    Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Match schedule for 3rd round of Azerbaijan Premier League has been announced. 

    Report informs citing the official website of the Professional Football League (APL), the match between Qarabag and Gabala teams will be held on August 26.

    The match will be played at Azersun Arena at 20:30.

    Tour program

    August 25 (Friday)

    Inter- Sabail

    Inter Arena, 18:00 (live, CBC Sport)

    Neftchi - Kapaz

    Bakcell Arena, 20:30 (live, CBC Sport)

    August 26 (Saturday)

    Zira - Sumgayit

    Zira Olympic Sport Complex Stadium, 18:00 (live, CBC Sport)

    Qarabag - Gabala

    Azersun Arena, 20:30 (live, CBC Sport).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi