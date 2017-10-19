Presidential Assistant: Politics resonate in sports as well, Qarabag club pressured

© Report

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Politics resonate in sports as well".

Report informs, Novruz Mammadov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Foreign Policy - Department Head, said commenting on the French referee's decision during Qarabag - Atletico Madrid match of UEFA Champions League group stage.

"That I could have never imagined. In sports also Azerbaijani club of Qarabag was pressured. Several times they were unjustifiably punished. Qarabag was stripped of a penalty, while its opponent's foul play was condoned. Politics resonate in sports as well", the Presidential Aide stated.

Notably, after the Diego Godin’s obstruction in the 75th minute of the match with Atletico, Dino Ndlovu left on the penalty box. But the referee Ruddy Buquet showed a yellow card to Ndlovu and removed him from the pitch instead of taking a penalty in favor of Qarabag FC.