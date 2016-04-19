Next meeting of AFFA Clubs Committee kicks off

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) Clubs Committee (CC) has started.

Report informs, all 10 clubs, playing at Azerbaijan Premier League, participate in the event hold in Boulevard Hotel.

AZAL also is represented by the CC Chairman Fikrat Huseynov, 'Karabakh' by Asif Asgarov, 'Zira' by Vugar Astanov, 'Inter' by Rashad Gasimov, 'Kapaz' by Mikayil Narimanoghlu, 'Gabala' by Sabuhi Safiyarli, 'Neftchi' by Elnur Mammadov, 'Sumgayit' by Kamran Guliyev, 'Khazar-Lankaran' by Tuygun Nadirov, 'Ravan' by Ilgar Akhundov.

AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov also attend the meeting.

Members of AFFA Media Committee also take part in the event.

6 issues will be discussed in the meeting: meeting with members of the Media Committee, discussion regarding non-adoption of the offers of the Clubs Committee by the Executive Committee, clubs' support for U-17 European Championship, preparations for the European Cup, Super Cup match and other issues.

This is the third meeting of the CC in 2016.