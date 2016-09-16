“Neftchi” FC new head coach announces his two assistants

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ New head coach of “Neftchi” FC Elkhan Abdullayev has defined his two assistants. The old specialist told Report.

He said, he will prepare the team for the V round of Azerbaijan Premier League "Inter" FC jointly with Igor Getman and coach of goalkeepers Dmitri Kramarenko. 46-year-old specialist stressed that he will define full composition of the coaching staff next week.

Notably, Igor Getman was a coach of U-19 team of “Neftchi”FC. Dmitri Kramarenko also worked together with previous head coaches. The match with "Inter" will be held on September 18 in "Inter Arena".