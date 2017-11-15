Neftchi football club punishes its player

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Player of Neftchi football club Elnur Jafarov was sent to the double team by the club's head coach Tarlan Ahmadov.

Report was told from club that young midfielder was fined in accordance with the discipline code. It was caused by Elnur Jafarov’s play in the national team and activity on social media for tarnishing public weight of the team and football club.

After the match of Azerbaijan national team with Germany that ended 0:7, Elnur Jafarov shared photo of how he entertains. Then he insulted in social media a fan reproaching him for this irrelevant joy.