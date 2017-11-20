Nazim Suleymanov's position changed in list of Russian Premier League's legionary bombardiers - LIST

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The position of the former striker of the national team of Azerbaijan Nazim Suleymanov who is in the list of foreign players who scored the most goals in the Russian Premier League, has been changed.

Report informs, this happened after the Spartak midfielder Quincy Promes distinguished in the XVII round with Krasnodar and his goals reached 51.

Thus, the Dutch player rose to the 6th stage. Suleymanov has fallen to the 7th-10th stage with German Kevin Kuranyi, Sergei Kornilenko from Belarus and Brazilian Ari. They have 50 goals in their assets. However, Unlike Suleymanov and Kurani, Kornilenko and Ari still continue their career.

The list is headed by the Brazilian Vágner Love who has 85 goals. The first trine included Portuguese Miguel Danny with 69, Seydou Doumbia from Cote d'Ivoire who distinguished 66 times.

Notably, Nazim Suleymanov in 1991-1996 played in "Alanya". He also played for the "Pearl". In the Russian Premier League he scored 50 goals in 150 games.