Nations League: Estonian referee Kristo Tohver appointed to officiate Liechtenstein-Azerbaijan match
Football
- 11 November, 2026
- 13:30
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An Estonian refereeing team will officiate the UEFA Nations League match between Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan.
According to Report, FIFA referee Kristo Tohver has been appointed as the match's chief referee. He will be assisted by Silver Koiv and Sander Saga. Jonas Janovits will serve as the fourth official.
Marco Liiva will be in charge of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, with Juri Frischer serving as the Assistant VAR (AVAR).
The Liechtenstein-Azerbaijan match will take place in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, on November 13, kicking off at 11:45 p.m. Baku time.
UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Lixtenşteyn - Azərbaycan oyununun hakimləri açıqlanıb
Лига наций: Эстонец Тохвер назначен главным судьей матча Лихтенштейн-Азербайджан
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