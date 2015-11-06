 Top
    Lokomotiv club appeals against UEFA

    The appeal is related to Beshiktash's organization

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Lokomotiv club of Russia, which was guest of Turkey's Beshiktash club yesterday in the group stage of the European League appeals to UEFA regarding organization of the game.

    Report informs referring to TASS, appeal is related to police resistance towards fans.

    The club protested police resistance towards its fans during match and therefore, dissatisfied with organization.

    Incident observed among guest fans and local police during Beshiktash - Lokomotiv (1:1) match held yesterday. 

