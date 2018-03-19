Lionel Messi: World Cup 2018 is the last chance for us

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Argentina star Lionel Messi said the upcoming World Cup in Russia is the last chance for the nation's current group of players to win a World Cup.

Report informs citing the goal.com.

Messi and Argentina have suffered heartbreak in three consecutive major international finals: the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 editions of the Copa America.

"I cried many times because of games like these, for lost finals, for what they mean and for not being able to achieve the dream of a country," Messi told Argentine television program La Cornisa.

Notably, the World Championship matches will be held on June 14 - July 15 in 11 Russian cities. The Argentine national team is in Group D with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Along with Lionel Messi, players such as Sergio Agüero, Gonzalo Higuaín, Angel di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi, Javier Mascherano are over 30 years old.