Legendary Uruguayan footballer dies

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Legendary Uruguayan footballer Alsides Ghigga died at the age of 89. Report informs, Ghigga was remembered with his victory goal in the final of 1950 World Cup.

The score made Uruguay national team the world champion for the second time. The match which ended with the score of 2:1, was held at "Maracana" stadium in Rio de Janeiro. On the 65th anniversary of the day of this event- on July 16, Ghigga died.

During his career, A.Ghigga played in "Penarol", "Danubio, "Roma" and "Milan" football clubs. He participated in12 matches in Uruguayan national team while in 5 matches in the Italian national team.