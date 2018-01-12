Keshla FC changes its team uniform

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The color of the main uniform of the Keshla football team has changed.

Report was told by the capital club. Baku club refused from blue color that used since 2004.

After the winter break, Keshla squad will appear in a red color. Another uniform will be white.

Notably, Inter on October 28, 2017 - from the X round of the current season of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) started to perform under the name Keshla. At that time, the logo, name and flag of the team were changed, but at home matches the club performed in its previous blue uniform.