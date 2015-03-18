 Top
    Karabakh-Inter match referee assigned to European Championship

    Ondřej Pelican disallowed the goal by Azerbaijani team because of offside position

    Baku.18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Side referee of the match between Karabakh (Azerbaijan) and Inter (Italy) Europa League group stage Ondřej Pelican received a new assignment in the League.

    Report informs, the UEFA Committee judges included Pelican in the composition of judges of the European Championship Cup for players under 21 years, which will be held on 17 - 30 June in the Czech Republic.

    It will be one of two local judges who act as reserve judge in the competition of the continental championship.

    On December 11, 2014 goal by Richard Almeida on 90 + 4 minute was disallowed after Ondřej Pelican signaled an offside .After complaints by Karabakh it is expected that the team of judges will be punished.

