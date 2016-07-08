Jurgen Klopp signs an extended Liverpool deal

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has today signed a six-year deal keeping him at Anfield until 2022.

Report informs referriing to the club's website, just days after entering negotiations to stay on Merseyside for the long-term, Klopp and his assistants have penned the contract. It represents a four-year extension to his previous terms.

More significantly, it signifies an extraordinary commitment from both sides to the ongoing rebuilding of Liverpool Football Club.

The contract of J.Klopp, which he has signed with the club in 2015, will end in 2018.