Javid Huseynov included in a team for match with 'Sumgayit'

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Former captain of “Gabala” of Azerbaijan Javid Huseynov who signed a new contract with the club a few days ago can play against 'Sumgayit' in 9th round match of Azerbaijan Premier League.

Club’s manager Sabuhi Safiyarli told Report, the player was included in the list of players to play against “Sumgayit”.

The midfielder will start on bench but may appear on the pitch during the match.

Notably, head coach Roman Grigorchuk told reporters that he is satisfied with fitness level of the player and that he may try him in today’s match.